Watch Green Day Cover Blondie and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Cover Green Day

To tide fans over after their co-headlining tour with Fall Out Boy was postponed due to COVID-19, Green Day and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo shared a pair of new covers: The California trio released a rendition of Blondie’s “Dreaming” and Cuomo cued up Green Day’s own graduation season classic, “Time of Your Life.”

Green Day paired their thundering rendition of “Dreaming” with a fitting video that paid tribute to the simple joys of live music. It opened with a small dog dozing in a bed by the door, while the wobbly dream-sequence effect kicked off an energetic montage of Green Day touring the world and playing shows. “This video’s for all of you,” the band wrote in the YouTube description. “We can’t wait to see your faces when we’re back out in the world.”

Cuomo, meanwhile, shared his cover of “Time of Your Life” during his ongoing at-home livestream series, Island In the Zoom. Cuomo didn’t try to spruce up the 1997 Nimrod classic, breezing through it on acoustic guitar while his wife provided the piano accompaniment.

The Hella Mega Tour was supposed to kick off in Pais, France, June 13th, with a North American leg set to launch July 17th in Seattle. A rescheduled tour with the same venues will be announced in the coming weeks, as well as refund options. Current tickets will be honored at the new dates.