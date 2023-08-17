Green Day Announce 30th Anniversary ‘Dookie’ Reissue With Unreleased Tracks, Dog Poop Bags

Green Day will mark the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough LP Dookie, one of Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, with a massive deluxe reissue complete with unreleased demos, outtakes, live recordings, and more.

The massive Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, out September 29, will feature the original 15-track 1994 album (yes, 15 tracks — they’ve given the secret song “All by Myself” its own placement) plus a collection of four-track demos, cassette demos and outtakes from the era.

In addition to rough versions of Dookie hits like “Longview,” “Basket Case,” and “When I Come Around,” the demos and outtakes find Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool, and Mike Dirnt working on older songs like “409 in Your Coffeemaker” and Kerplunk’s “Christie Road,” future songs like Nimrod’s “Haushinka” and the non-LP track “J.A.R.” for inclusion on the album.

The deluxe edition also boasts two Green Day gigs from the post-Dookie era, including the band’s legendary Woodstock ’94 show as well as a Barcelona concert from June 1994.

Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, available to preorder now, is available as either a 6-LP or 4CD set, with the former coming with an assortment of weird ephemera like a roll of Dookie dog poop bags (naturally), air fresheners, a “coloring book”-style drawing of the album’s cover art and more. Both versions include liner notes from producer Rob Cavallo and writer Bob Mehr.

Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track List

Dookie:

1. Burnout

2. Having A Blast

3. Chump

4. Longview

5. Welcome to Paradise

6. Pulling Teeth

7. Basket Case

8. She

9. Sassafras Roots

10. When I Come Around

11. Coming Clean

12. Emenius Sleepus

13. In The End

14. F.O.D.

15. All By Myself

Dookie 4-Track Demos:

1. Burnout

2. Chump

3. Pulling Teeth

4. Basket Case

5. She

6. Sassafras Roots

7. When I Come Around

8. In The End

9. F.O.D.

10. When It’s Time

Dookie Cassette Demos:

1. When I Come Around

2. Basket Case

3. Longview

4. Burn Out

5. Haushinka

6. J.A.R.

7. Having A Blast

Dookie Outtakes:

1. Christie Rd.

2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker

3. J.A.R.

4. On The Wagon

5. Tired of Waiting for You

6. Walking The Dog (demo)

Live at Woodstock (1994)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One Of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Basket Case (live)

6. When I Come Around (live)

7. Burnout (live)

8. F.O.D. (live)

9. Paper Lanterns (live)

10. Shit Show (live)

Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Burnout (live)

6. Only Of You (live)

7. When I Come Around (live)

8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)

9. Going to Pasalacqua (live)

10. Knowledge (live)

11. Basket Case (live)

12. Paper Lanterns (live)

13. Road to Acceptance

14. Dominated Love Slave (live)

15. F.O.D. (live)

16. Christie Rd. (live)

17. Disappearing Boy (live)