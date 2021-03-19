Green Day Mark 25th Anniversary of ‘Insomniac’ With Unreleased Live Tracks

Green Day celebrated the (slightly belated) 25th anniversary of their 1995 LP Insomniac Friday with a deluxe reissue that includes unreleased live recordings from the tour in support of the album.

“Insomniac is finally old enough to rent a car (or whatever else you can do when you’re 25, we’re not lawyers) so we remastered it to celebrate, and we’re throwing in some bonus goodies to boot,” Green Day previously said of the reissue.

Out Friday on translucent orange double vinyl, the special edition reissue features the 14-song original album along with eight Insomniac tracks that Billie Joe Armstrong and company performed live during a March 26th, 1996 gig in Prague, including “Geek Stink Breath,” “Brain Stew,” and “Jaded.”

Green Day are among the artists that will headline this year’s Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas in September; the U.S. leg of the band’s Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer is also scheduled to begin July 14th in Seattle.

In February, Green Day debuted their new song “Here Comes the Shock” as well as didn’t perform as the Network on The Tonight Show.