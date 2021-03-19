 Green Day Drop 'Insomniac' Live EP for 25th Anniversary - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Demi Lovato Discusses Overdose in Preview of 'CBS Sunday Morning' Interview
Home Music Music News

Green Day Mark 25th Anniversary of ‘Insomniac’ With Unreleased Live Tracks

Special edition double vinyl features remastered album and eight songs recorded at March 1996 gig in Prague

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Green Day celebrated the (slightly belated) 25th anniversary of their 1995 LP Insomniac Friday with a deluxe reissue that includes unreleased live recordings from the tour in support of the album.

Insomniac is finally old enough to rent a car (or whatever else you can do when you’re 25, we’re not lawyers) so we remastered it to celebrate, and we’re throwing in some bonus goodies to boot,” Green Day previously said of the reissue.

Out Friday on translucent orange double vinyl, the special edition reissue features the 14-song original album along with eight Insomniac tracks that Billie Joe Armstrong and company performed live during a March 26th, 1996 gig in Prague, including “Geek Stink Breath,” “Brain Stew,” and “Jaded.”

Green Day are among the artists that will headline this year’s Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas in September; the U.S. leg of the band’s Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer is also scheduled to begin July 14th in Seattle.

In February, Green Day debuted their new song “Here Comes the Shock” as well as didn’t perform as the Network on The Tonight Show.

In This Article: Green Day

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.