‘Grease’ Spinoff Musical Series Is in Production for HBO Max

Grease: Rydell High, a spinoff musical series from the 1978 original movie Grease, has been ordered for HBO’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

“Grease is an iconic pop-culture phenomenon that works for every generation, and I’m thrilled that our friends at Paramount were excited about the idea of opening up the show and putting it on a larger canvas for a weekly series,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, in a statement. “This is high school and life in small-town USA told on the scale of a big rock & roll musical. It’s ‘Grease 2.0′ but with the same spirit, energy and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs. ‘You’re the One That I Want!'”

The official log line for the show describes it as “a joyous musical series” set around Rydell High in the 1950s — the setting of the original film — with a cast that combines characters from the original storyline with a whole host of new ones.

“It’s the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today’s musical lovers,” it reads.

No word yet on when the series is expected to premiere.