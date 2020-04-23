Grateful Dead Unearth Rare 1993 Concert for ‘Shakedown Stream’ Series

The Grateful Dead have unearthed a rare 1993 gig for the third installment in the jam band’s Shakedown Stream series. Premiering Friday, the weekly streaming series will showcase video from the Dead’s June 11, 1993 concert from Columbus, Ohio’s Buckeye Lake Music Center in its near-entirety for the first time.

Prior to the April 24th stream on the band’s YouTube channel, Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux and historian Gary Lambert will host a live on-camera pre-show alongside music journalist Jesse Jarnow.

The Shakedown Stream series — featuring both previously released and never-before-seen concert footage from throughout the Dead’s history — has so far raised more than $35,000 over its first two weeks for different charities. This week, proceeds will go toward the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

“When the Grateful Dead took an extended break in the Fall of 1992, their return in December was triumphant. There was a renewed energy, inspiration, and enthusiasm that had been lacking from some of the shows in the first half of 1992. These December shows rolled into a wonderful spring tour of 1993, and into the summer, with several top-notch shows in the month of June,” Lemieux said of the show in a statement.

“On that fine tour, the Dead returned to Buckeye for the fourth time (previously they’d played there in 1988, 1991, and 1992), and played a terrific night that was thankfully captured on video,” he added. “The setlist was filled with excellent renditions of older, classic Dead songs like ‘Jack Straw,’ ‘Eyes of the World,’ ‘Uncle John’s Band,’ and ‘Playing in the Band,’ along with three of the newer songs: ‘Lazy River Road,’ ‘So Many Roads,’ and ‘Corrina.’ Add to all of that a rare early first set ‘Foolish Heart,’ and the only-time-played double dose Bob Dylan combination of ‘Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues>When I Paint My Masterpiece,’ and you have one of the best shows of a great year.”

Artists like Phish, Radiohead and Pink Floyd have similarly launched weekly livestreamed concert series to entertain fans that are social-distancing.