Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh Donates $10,000 to Christine Blasey Ford

Bassist’s rep confirms contribution to GoFundMe campaign for Kavanaugh accuser

Phil LeshPhil Lesh and Friends in concert at the Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, America - 27 Feb 2016

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh contributed $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign benefitting Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and her family.

A representative for Lesh confirmed to Rolling Stone that the bassist did make the donation, though Lesh declined to provide further comment. Lesh ostensibly made his donation last Sunday, September 23rd, though it wasn’t until Thursday – the day Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary committee about the time Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her – that several websites spotted the contribution

The GoFundMe campaign for Ford and her family is no longer accepting donations after raising $528,315. A note on the page reads, “A statement of gratitude from the family will be forthcoming in the next 48 hours with a fuller explanation, but in the meantime, do keep your comments coming. I am sharing them with her.”

Both Ford and Kavanaugh testified over the alleged sexual assault Thursday during a heated, emotional, eight-hour hearing. On Friday morning, the Senate seemed primed to move forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination until Arizona Senator Jeff Flake interjected with a proposal to delay the vote on the Senate floor so that the FBI could conduct a brief investigation into the sexual assault allegations leveled by both Ford and others. The investigation will reportedly last one week.

