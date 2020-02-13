Grateful Dead Prep ‘June 1976’ Boxset, Drop Live ‘Friend of the Devil’

The Grateful Dead announced a massive boxset titled June 1976 Thursday. They’ve also shared a nine-minute version of “Friend of the Devil,” recorded live at New York’s Beacon Theater.

Produced by Dead archivist David Lemieux, the 15-CD set contains complete performances from June 1976: Boston Music Hall (June 10th and 11th), the Beacon Theater (June 14th and 15th) and an evening at New Jersey’s Capitol Theater (June 19th). Author Jesse Jarnow wrote the liner notes.

June of 1976 marks a pivotal time in Dead history when the band returned to the road after a break in touring in 1974. They transitioned from arenas to theaters, recording crisp, intimate shows. “Gone was the massive financially draining and physically exhausting Wall Of Sound PA system,” Lemieux tells Rolling Stone, “the stadiums and hockey arenas were replaced by beautiful, small theaters, Mickey Hart was back in the band after a five-year sabbatical, and the repertoire had changed quite a bit.”

Several songs made their debut on the setlist, while some tracks were resurrected from the past: “St. Stephen” and “Cosmic Charlie” from 1969’s Aoxomoxoa and “Friend of the Devil” from American Beauty — an album that turns 50 in November. Lemieux describes this version of “Friend of the Devil” — which features Donna Godchaux on backing vocals — as “a beautifully slowed-down, ballad arrangement, which would be the form of the song for the next 20 years.”

June 1976 is currently available for preorder. It will be limited to 12,000 individually numbered copies; digital download is also available.

Dead & Company — the supergroup comprised of the Dead’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer — recently announced a North American summer tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th.

