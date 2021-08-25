Watch the Grateful Dead Play ‘Friend of the Devil’ at 1989 Summer Tour Opener

The Grateful Dead have shared a performance of “Friend of the Devil” from their 1989 summer tour opener. The full concert is now available to stream for the first time on the Coda Collection, kicking off a new partnership between the platform, the Dead, and Rhino.

The “Friend of the Devil” clip comes from the Dead’s July 2nd, 1989 concert in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Other highlights from the gig include a rare show-opening “Playing in the Band,” a rendition of “He’s Gone” with a tease of “Smokestack Lightning,” and a double-shot of covers with Traffic’s “Dear Mr. Fantasy” transitioning into the Beatles’ “Hey Jude.”

The 1989 Foxboro concert is the first of three planned Grateful Dead releases on the Coda Collection. The next will be the Dead’s July 12th, 1989 concert at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. (the first of two famous shows they performed at the venue that year), and that will arrive on September 8th. And on September 29th, the Coda Collection will release Live at Giants Stadium 6/17/91, which features Bruce Hornsby guesting on keyboards and the first “Dark Star Jam” since 1974.

A trailer featuring footage from all three gigs is available to watch below. The Grateful Dead plan on releasing more concerts from their archives on the Coda Collection in the coming months.