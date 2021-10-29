Grandson, Kesha and Travis Barker Deliver New Anthem for the Disaffected ‘Drop Dead’

Grandson has linked up with Kesha and Travis Barker for the booming new song “Drop Dead,” which will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of the alt-rocker’s 2020 album, Death of an Optimist, out December 3rd via Fueled by Ramen.

“Drop Dead” moves effortlessly between atmospheric, pop-leaning verses and a straight-to-the-rafters arena rock chorus, with Grandson (a.k.a. Jordan Benjamin) and Kesha bellowing over Barker’s blown-out drums: “I’m a pothead, I’m a sinner/Got no hope, not a sliver/I’d rather drop dead than be a quitter/I’d rather drop dead, I’d rather drop dead.”

Accompanying “Drop Dead” is a music video, directed Andrew Sandler. The clip follows a big furry monster who gets fired from a job and drifts through a self-destructive malaise of bong rips and bar fights, before finding solace, encouragement and eventually love at a “12 Steps to Vibing Higher” program.

“Drop Dead is a song I wrote with Travis Barker and [guitarist-producer] Kevin Hissink in 2020 about making peace with the fact that things don’t always end like the movies,” Grandson said of the new track. “Being brave and standing for what you believe won’t always end looking the way you hope it will, with the crowd cheering and the end credits rolling. Accept my inevitable shortcomings, deal with the imperfections of life, and get to work being the best version of yourself. I met Kesha through some mutual friends and she just completely embodies what this song is about, she’s a badass with an incredible voice for rock and roll!”

Kesha added of the song, “From the first listen, I immediately related to the energy of it. To me, it is a self-aware, defiant anthem of proud wild imperfection. It’s a ‘give no fucks, judge me I don’t care, this is me take it or leave it, and while you’re at it, get out of my way’ song. It’s always so special to be able to collaborate with an artist who knows who they are, and Jordan’s message of honesty and unapologetically being who he is aligns so much with who I am.”

While a full track list for the deluxe edition of Death of an Optimist wasn’t released, the record will include “Drop Dead” and Grandson’s recent collaboration with Jessie Reyez, “Rain,” which originally appeared on the soundtrack for The Suicide Squad.