Hear Grandaddy’s ‘Wooden Piano’ Version of ‘The Crystal Lake’

Grandaddy have shared their “wooden piano” version of “The Crystal Lake” off the band’s upcoming 20th-anniversary reissue of The Sophtware Slump.

For the reissue, along with the beloved 2000 album, frontman Jason Lytle recently rerecorded the entire LP on a “wooden piano,” stripping down each song to capture “the totality of that original vision”; the piano version of “The Crystal Lake” puts emphasis on its melancholic lyrics. Lytle previously shared “Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground” from the companion album.

Lytle recorded The Sophtware Slump… on a Wooden Piano at home during the Covid-19 quarantine. “Because of the pandemic, all of the sudden, I was looking at a real deadline to make the damn thing,” Lytle previously said in a statement.

The four-LP The Sophtware Slump 20th-Anniversary Collection, available to preorder now via Dangerbird prior to the reissue’s November 20th release, includes …On a Wooden Piano as well as two LPs of rarities, including the vinyl debut of the band’s Signal to Snow Ratio and Through a Frosty Plate Glass EPs.