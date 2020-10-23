 Hear Grandaddy's Piano Version of 'Underneath the Weeping Willow' - Rolling Stone
Hear Grandaddy’s Piano Version of ‘Underneath the Weeping Willow’

20th-anniversary reissue of The Sophtware Slump out November 20th

Grandaddy have shared their “wooden piano” version of “Underneath the Weeping Willow” from the band’s upcoming 20th-anniversary reissue of The Sophtware Slump.

For the reissue, frontman Jason Lytle rerecorded the entire LP during quarantine on a “wooden piano,” scaling back the LP’s songs to capture “the totality of that original vision.”

“Underneath the Weeping Willow,” The Sophtware Slump’s midpoint, was already a piano ballad in its previous incarnation, but here Lytle removes the song’s electronic undertones to give it a warmer feel.

The four-LP The Sophtware Slump 20th-Anniversary Collection, available to preorder now via Dangerbird prior to the reissue’s November 20th release, includes the original album, …On a Wooden Piano as well as two LPs of rarities, including the vinyl debut of the band’s Signal to Snow Ratio and Through a Frosty Plate Glass EPs.

The “Wooden Piano” version will also receive a standalone release in 2021; Grandaddy previously shared that version’s “Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground)” and “The Crystal Lake” from the LP.

Additionally, Grandaddy have announced a Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive 7-inch of the rare Grandaddy track “RIP Coyote Condo #5” backed by Lytle’s new solo piano covers of Belle & Sebastian’s “The Fox in the Snow” and the Beach Boys’ “In My Room.”

