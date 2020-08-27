Grandaddy Announce 20th Anniversary ‘Sophtware Slump’ Reissue

Grandaddy will reissue their beloved 2000 LP The Sophtware Slump this fall with a 20th anniversary edition that features the original album, a collection of rarities and a newly recorded rendition of the album that frontman Jason Lytle recorded solo on a wooden piano.

The 4LP The Sophtware Slump 20th Anniversary Collection, available to preorder now via Dangerbird prior to the reissue’s November 20th release, will include The Sophtware Slump ….. on a wooden piano, a solo version of the entire album that Lytle recorded at home during the Covid-19 quarantine.

“Because of the pandemic, all of the sudden, I was looking at a real deadline to make the damn thing. Here we go, just like the old days,” Lytle said in a statement, a nod to the procrastinating circumstances that led to The Sophtware Slump, recorded on equipment Lytle had to return to Best Buy.

The band previewed Lytle’s piano version with his solo rendition “Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground)”:

Grandaddy guitarist Jim Fairchild added that Lytle’s new piano version capture “the totality of that original vision.” “With the scope of what Grandaddy has done and what Jason has done in his career, I thought there was room to pay greater attention to my favorite view of him, which is as a songwriter,” Fairchild said in a statement.

In addition to the remastered original LP and the “wooden piano” version — which will get a standalone release in 2021 — The Sophtware Slump 20th Anniversary Collection also features 2 LPs of rarities, including the vinyl debut of the band’s Signal to Snow Ratio and Through a Frosty Plate Glass EPs.

The Sophtware Slump ….. on a wooden piano Track List

1. He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot (Piano Version)

2. Hewlett’s Daughter (Piano Version)

3. Jed the Humanoid (Piano Version)

4. The Crystal Lake (Piano Version)

5. Chartsengrafs (Piano Version)

6. Underneath the Weeping Willow (Piano Version)

7. Broken Household Appliance National Forest (Piano Version)

8. Jed’s Other Poem (Beautiful Ground) (Piano Version)

9. E. Knievel Interlude (The Perils of Keeping It Real) (Piano Version)

10. Miner At The Dial-a-View (Piano Version)

11. So You’ll Aim Toward the Sky (Piano Version)