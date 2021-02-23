 Cyndi Lauper, Sheila E. Trapped for Grammy's 'Women in the Mix' Event - Rolling Stone
Cyndi Lauper, Sheila E. Tapped for Grammys' Women in the Mix Event
Cyndi Lauper, Sheila E. Tapped for Grammys’ Women in the Mix Event

Event will take place on International Women’s Day

Angie Martoccio

sheila e cyndi lauper

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper, Sheila E., Ingrid Andress, and more will participate in the Grammys’ Women in the Mix event, taking place on March 8th (International Women’s Day).

The event will kick-off Grammy Week at 8 p.m. ET, focusing on women in the industry that include artists, producers, executives, and engineers. Classical pianist and composer Chloe Flower, television personality Rocsi Diaz, songwriter Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, and rapper MC Lyte will also participate; the full list can be found on the Recording Academy’s site.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were originally slated for January 31st but was postponed to Sunday, March 14th due to Covid-19 concerns. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show,” the Recording Academy and CBS said upon the postponement. “We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors, and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience, and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich lead this year’s nominations with six nods each, while Andress, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, and others are up for Best New Artist.

