Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo Top Grammy Performer Lineup

Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the first slate of artists set to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Variety reports.

Eilish, BTS, and Rodrigo are all up for multiple awards this year, as are other performers on the initial lineup: Brandi Carlile, the Brothers Osborne, and Lil Nas X, who’ll take the stage with Jack Harlow. The 64th Grammys will take place April 3 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, airing live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Eilish and Rodrigo were among the most nominated artists this year, receiving seven nods each, including looks for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year (Rodrigo is up for Best New Artist and a few genre awards as well). Meanwhile, Lil Nas X and Carlile scored five nominations apiece, Brothers Osborne picked up two in the country categories, and BTS scored just one, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter.”

The 64th Grammys were originally slated to take place — as they usually do — at the end of January, but the show was postponed for the second year in a row due to concerns over Covid-19. Unlike last year’s much smaller event, with both live and pre-recorded performances, the 2022 Grammys will likely be a much more normal show. This is also the first time the Grammys will be held in Las Vegas (although the city has hosted the Latin Grammys six times since 2014).