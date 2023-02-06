Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year in Jaw-Dropping Grammy Upset

The Grammys shocked everyone — including Harry Styles himself — by naming Harry’s House the Album of the Year.



Styles appeared a little stunned as he walked onstage and accepted his trophy, which was presented to him by an elderly super fan, who had shared her excitement for Styles earlier in the telecast. He then shouted out his fellow nominees in the category, which included Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti. “I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me,” he said. “At a lot of different times in my life I listen to everyone in this category when I’m alone, and I think moments like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”



Styles’ win was a huge upset to many critics and fans who expected Beyoncé to take home the award, especially after her barrier-breaking visual album Lemonade lost the category in 2017. Others were rooting for Bad Bunny, whose LP Un Verano Sin Ti made history as the first fully Spanish-language project to be nominated as Album of the Year.



"I don't think any of us sit in the studio thinking, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I'm so so grateful," Styles said before passing the mic to his collaborators Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson. "This doesn't happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice thank you very much."

This year, Styles was up for six Grammys, including Record and Song of the Year for “As It Was.” Earlier in the night, he won for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album for Harry’s House.

Styles won his first Grammy for “Watermelon Sugar” in 2021 for Best Pop Solo Performance.