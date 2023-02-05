Beyoncé Was Late to the Grammys Because She… Got Stuck in Traffic

Beyoncé can do no wrongs, yes. But when you’re about to beat a Grammy record… shouldn’t you call your Uber a tad early? We’ll let it slide, Bey! During Sunday’s Grammys telecast, Beyoncé tied the record for most Grammy nominations — and wasn’t there (yet) to accept her award for Best R&B Song for “Cuff It.”

Nile Rodgers took the stage to accept the award for his work on the song. And later, when Beyoncé did get to the Crypto.com Arena, host Trevor Noah had some jokes up his sleeve.

the way Trevor Noah paused the entire ceremony just so he could announce that Beyoncé arrived and hand her her 30th Grammy? love pic.twitter.com/qOvdPOmupm — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

“When you equal a record, there’s no way you don’t get to hold your Grammy in your hand and celebrate that,” Noah said. “The queen is officially in the building. Ladies and gentlemen, Beyoncé Knowles. Thank you so much. I was shocked to find out that traffic could stop you.”

He added: “I thought you traveled through space and time, but I’m glad you could be with us right now.”

Beyoncé could be seen with her Grammy in hand as Noah walked over to her table in the crowd and Queen Bey let out a laugh.

During Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Beyoncé tied Georg Solti’s record for most Grammy wins ever. She may break the record as she is also nominated for several other major awards, including Album of the Year for Renaissance and Song and Record of the Year for “Break My Soul.”