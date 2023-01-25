Bad Bunny and Lizzo to Perform at 2023 Grammys

The first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced with Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras leading the lineup.

Also set to take the stage at this year’s show: Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will air on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Trevor Noah returning as host.

The bulk of the first wave of Grammy performers are up for major awards this year. Lizzo is nominated for all three top prizes, Record and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time” and Album of the Year for Special. Carlile and Blige are both up for Record and Album of the Year, while two of Lacy’s four Grammy nods were for Record and Song of the Year for his breakthrough hit “Bad Habit.” Trending Claims of Covid Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Revive Protest Movement 2023 Oscar Nominees’ Five Biggest Snubs, From Tom Cruise to Women Directors Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop Panic! at the Disco Break Up: ‘Sometimes a Journey Must End’

And, of course, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti made history as the first album from the Latin music field ever to be nominated for Album of the Year. He’s also up for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Moscow Mule”) and Best Música Urbana Album.

Though not involved in the major categories, Smith and Petras’s new hit, “Unholy,” did pick up a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. And Combs is up for a trio of country awards, including Best Country Album (Growin’ Up), Best Country Song (“Doin’ This”), and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert).