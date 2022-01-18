 2022 Grammys to Take Place in Las Vegas on April 3 - Rolling Stone
The 2022 Grammy Awards Are Headed to Las Vegas on April 3

In early January, the Academy postponed the show, citing the surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant

By

Tomás Mier

The six trophies for Adele are displayed backstage at the 54th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. AFP PHOTO/ FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)The six trophies for Adele are displayed backstage at the 54th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. AFP PHOTO/ FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The Grammys are headed to Sin City. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced that the awards show, originally scheduled for late January in Los Angeles, will take place at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3.

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” read a letter from Harvey Mason, Jr. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community.”

The awards show will air live from 8 to 11:30 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+ with Trevor Noah returning as the show’s host.

In early January, the Academy postponed the show, citing the surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks,” the Academy’s statement read at the time.

This is the second year in a row that the awards show is postponed. Last year, the Grammys took place on March 14 with a limited, masked crowd of nominees and featured both live and pre-recorded performances.

This year’s nominations are led by Jon Batiste, who’s up for 11 awards. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. follow closely behind with eight nominations.

The news of the show’s new venue comes weeks after Billboard reported that Recording Academy executives were considering new venues for the awards show. MGM Grand Garden was a “frontrunner” for the Grammys due to the lack of available venues in Los Angeles, per Billboard.

While this is the first time the Grammys are held in Las Vegas, the Latin Grammys have been held in the city six times since 2014.

