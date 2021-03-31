Recording Academy Announces 2022 Grammys Date

The Recording Academy has announced that the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place January 31st, 2022.

The show plans to return to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will air from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, while simultaneously streaming on Paramount+. It will also be available to watch on-demand on Paramount+.

The return to a January show comes after the Recording Academy decided to bump the 2021 Grammys to March amid high Covid-19 safety concerns. When the decision was made in early January of this year, Covid cases were spiking in California, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. told Rolling Stone, “We just didn’t feel it was responsible to try and hold the show under those conditions.”

Despite the postponement and other adjustments made to account for Covid-19 safety risks, the 2021 Grammys were generally well received. This year also found producer Ben Winston taking over the reins of the show after his predecessor, Ken Ehrlich, stepped down from the role last year after overseeing the Grammys for 40 years. It’s unclear if Winston will return as the show’s producer next year.