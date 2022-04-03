 Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List - Rolling Stone
Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

The full rundown of who won what on Music’s Biggest Night

The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners.

Best Reggae Album: Soja, Beauty in the Silence

Best Regional Roots Album: Kalani Pe’a, Kau Ka Pe’a

Best Folk Album: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, They’re Calling Me Home

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662

Best Traditional Blues Album: Cedric Burnside, I Be Trying

Best Bluegrass Album: Béla Fleck, My Bluegrass Heart

Best Americana Album: Los Lobos, Native Sons

Best American Roots Song: Jon Batiste, “Cry”

Best American Roots Performance: Jon Batiste, “Cry”

Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton, “Cold”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Best Latin Jazz Album: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés, Mirror Mirror

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Christian McBride Big Band, For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Skyline

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Chick Corea, “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”

Best New Age Album: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej, Divine Tides

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Vince Mendoza, “To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, 8-Bit Big Band’s “Meta Knight’s Revenge”

Best Instrumental Composition: Lyle Mays, “Eberhard”

Best Musical Theatre Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Carlos Rafael Rivera, The Queen’s Gambit and Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Soul (tie)

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Bo Burnham, “All Eyes on Me”

Best Immersive Audio Album: Soundtrack Of The American Soldier

Best Global Music Performance: Arooj Aftab, “Mohabbat”

Best Global Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature

In This Article: 2022 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Grammy Awards 2022

