Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish, BTS, Taylor Swift to Perform

Cardi B and Harry Styles are also confirmed for the show about “coming together, while still safely apart.”

Clockwise from top: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images; Lee Young-ho/Sipa USA/AP Images

The Recording Academy has revealed the full lineup for this year’s Grammys. The performers include Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift. Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Harry Styles have also been confirmed as first-time performers.

While BTS technically performed last year, they only appeared briefly to contribute to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” slot. Similarly, Roddy Ricch performed for the first time last year, but as part of a group tribute to Nipsey Hussle. It’s also worth noting that Harry Styles never performed as a part of One Direction.

“Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all,” the Recording Academy said in a release on the morning of Sunday, March 7th.

The show, hosted by comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah, is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Sunday, March 14th. It will air on CBS and will be available to stream in real-time on Paramount+, where it will also be accessible on demand.

Although there will be a mix of live and pre-recorded performances for safety purposes, executive producer Ben Winston told Rolling Stone that he aims to make the whole show feel as live as possible. Winston also revealed that it will not take place at Staples Center. (1999 was the last time the Grammys weren’t held at either N.Y.’s Madison Square Garden or L.A.’s Staples Center.)

To learn more about this year’s still-undisclosed location that allowed Winston to “build an entire world,” read Rolling Stone‘s story about his plans for next week. There, he also discusses honoring independent music venues and acknowledging social justice during the telecast, creating multiple stages with Covid-19 in mind, and bringing a fresh perspective to the storied event with a brand new team.

