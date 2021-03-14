Grammys 2021: The Complete Winners List

The Grammy Awards, now in their 63rd year, once again take place in L.A. but this time in Covid-safe conditions. For the 2021 ceremony, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah makes his hosting debut. Performers include Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, BTS, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and more. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Beck, Hyperspace
Best Historical Album: Mister Rogers, It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers
Best Album Notes: The Replacements, Dead Man’s Pop
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Wilco, Ode to Joy
Best Recording Package: Vols. 11 & 12 Desert Sessions
Best Roots Gospel Album: Fisk Jubilee Singers, Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary)
Best Gospel Album: PJ Morton, Gospel According To PJ
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, Jesus Is King
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
Best New Age Album: Jim “Kimo” West, More Guitar Stories
Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Best Music Video: Beyonce with Blue Ivy, and WizKiD, “Brown Skin Girl”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals: Jacob Collier with Rapsody, “He Won’t Hold You”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: John Beasley, “Donna Lee”
Best Instrumental Composition: Maria Schneider, Sputnik
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy, Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Kaytranada, Bubba
Best Dance Recording: Kaytranada, “10%”