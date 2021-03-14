Grammys 2021: The Complete Winners List

The Grammy Awards, now in their 63rd year, once again take place in L.A. but this time in Covid-safe conditions. For the 2021 ceremony, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah makes his hosting debut. Performers include Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, BTS, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and more. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners.

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’

Best Remixed Recording: SAINt JHN, “Roses” (Imanbek Remix)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Beck, Hyperspace

Best Historical Album: Mister Rogers, It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers

Best Album Notes: The Replacements, Dead Man’s Pop

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Wilco, Ode to Joy

Best Recording Package: Vols. 11 & 12 Desert Sessions

Best Roots Gospel Album: Fisk Jubilee Singers, Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary)

Best Gospel Album: PJ Morton, Gospel According To PJ

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, Jesus Is King

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

Best New Age Album: Jim “Kimo” West, More Guitar Stories

Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Best Music Video: Beyonce with Blue Ivy, and WizKiD, “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals: Jacob Collier with Rapsody, “He Won’t Hold You”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: John Beasley, “Donna Lee”

Best Instrumental Composition: Maria Schneider, Sputnik

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy, Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Kaytranada, Bubba

Best Dance Recording: Kaytranada, “10%”