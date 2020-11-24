Grammys 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch Top Nominations

Beyoncé earned a pack-leading nine nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, while Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch followed close behind with six nods each. The Grammys will air January 31st, 2021, on CBS from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET, with Trevor Noah serving as host.

The nominees were announced today, November 24th, at a ceremony featuring Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Yemi Alade, Nicole Benedetti, Pepe Aguilar, Sharon Osbourne, and interim Recording Academy president Harvey Mason, Jr.

Beyoncé’s one-off single “Black Parade” helped her rack up a handful of nominations, including Record and Song of the Year, plus Best R&B Performance and Song. Her feature on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix earned her an additional Record of the Year look, plus nods for Best Rap Performance and Song. Bey capped things off with a Best Music Film nomination for Black Is King and Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

Dua Lipa also earned nominations for Record and Song of the Year for her hit “Don’t Start Now,” plus Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia. Swift is up in two of the three main categories as well: Song of the Year for “Cardigan” and Album of the Year for Folklore. And Roddy Ricch notched a Song of the Year look for his solo smash “The Box,” while he and DaBaby are up for Record of the Year for “Rockstar.”

In the Album of the Year category, Dua Lipa and Swift will compete against Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo, the deluxe edition of Black Pumas’ self-titled debut, Coldplay’s Everyday Life, Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 3, Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III, and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Song of the Year will boast “Black Parade,” “The Box,” “Cardigan,” “Don’t Start Now,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe,” and JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ “If the World Was Ending.” Record of the Year, meanwhile, will feature “Black Parade,” the “Savage” remix, “Rockstar,” “Everything I Wanted,” “Don’t Start Now,” and “Circles,” plus Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Black Pumas’ “Colors.”

As for Best New Artist, heavy hitters like Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will be up against Phoebe Bridgers, Ingrid Andress, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, and Kaytranada.

Outside of the major general field categories, Brittany Howard is primed for a big night after picking up five nominations in an array of categories, including Best Rock Performance and Song for “Stay High,” Best Alternative Album for Jaime, Best R&B performance for “Goat Head,” and Best American Roots Performance for “Short and Sweet.” The Rock Performance category for 2021 is also particularly notable for only featuring women or women-fronted bands, with “Stay High” up against Big Thief’s “Not,” Bridgers’ “Kyoto,” Haim’s “The Steps,” and Grace Potter’s “Daylight.”

Similarly, the Best Country Album category was also dominated by women: Ingrid Andress’ Lady Like, Brandy Clark’s Your Life Is a Record, Miranda Lambert’s Wildcard, Little Big Town’s Nightfall, and Ashley McBryde’s Never Will. Beyoncé also made additional history as her nine nominations brought her total Grammy nods to 79, making her the most nominated female artist in history. She’s also now tied with Paul McCartney for the second-most Grammy nominations of all time, while husband Jay-Z — who picked up three nominations this year — has tied Quincy Jones for most career nominations with 80.

Arguably the most significant nomination of the night, however, belonged to Mickey Guyton, who became the first black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nod in a country category, picking up a look for Best Country Solo Performance for “Black Like Me.” She’s also the first black woman nominated in a country category since 1975, when the Pointer Sisters were nominated for, and won, Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for “Fairytale” (which was also up for Best Country Song).

But while the 2021 Grammy nominations overall seem to reflect the Recording Academy’s growing dedication to diversifying its field, the industry’s continued shortcomings were on display in the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category, which featured only men: Jack Antonoff, Dan Auerbach, Dave Cobb, Flying Lotus, and Andrew Watt.

Album of the Year

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy” — Justin Bieber

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind” — Diplo and Sidepiece

“My High” — Disclosure feat. Amine and Slowthai

“The Difference” — Flume feat. Toro y Moi

“Both of Us” — Jayda G

“10%” — Kaytranada

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight — Grace Potter

Sound and Fury — Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal — The Strokes

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — Haim

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush” — Body Count

“Underneath” — Code Orange

“The In-Between” — In This Moment

“Bloodmoney” — Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” (Live) — Power Trip

Best Rap Album

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica

King’s Disease — Nas

The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9″

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar” — DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew, and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour, and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake feat. Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV, and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe, and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

Best Alternative Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

Best Country Album

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That in Your Country Song” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“All Night” — Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay feat. Justin Bieber

“Ocean” — Lady A

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

Best Country Song

“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura — Bajofondo

Monstruo — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética

La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Paez

Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning and Thunder” — Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“All I Need” — Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard

“See Me” — Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Sit on Down” — The Baylor Project feat. Jean Baylor and Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe x Halle

“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Anything for You” — Ledisi

“Distance” — Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper feat. H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar, and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch, and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson, and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe x Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

Fuck Yo Feelings — Fobert Grasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons

Take Time — Giveon

To Feel Love/D — Luke James

Bigger Love — John Legend

All Rise — Gregory Porter

Best American Roots Performance

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything” — John Prine

Best American Roots Song

“Cabin” — Laura Rogers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

“I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground — Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire — Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers

Home — Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

Live at the Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice G. — Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling

Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise — Nā Wai ʽEhā

Atmosphere — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

A Tribute to Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia

Best Reggae Album

Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton

Higher Place — Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love — Maxi Priest

Got to Be Tough — Toots and the Maytals

One World — The Wailers

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is … — Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest Destructive Industry on Earth — Rachel Maddow

Catch and Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah – Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger — Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill — Jerry Seinfeld

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats) — Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You” (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen 2) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel and AURORA)

“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Stand Up” (from Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer, and Erinn Williams, video producers

“Life Is Good” — Future feat. Drake; Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak; Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

“Adore You” — Harry Styles; Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

“Goliath” — Woodkid; Yoann Lemoine, video director

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys; Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum, and Spike Jonze, video producers

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme; Andrew Fried, video director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart, and Jon Steingart, video producers

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt; Rob Epstein, and Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola and James Keach, video producers

That Little Old Band From Texas: ZZ Top — Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt