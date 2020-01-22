 Grammys 2020: Date, Time, How to Watch, Free Online Stream - Rolling Stone
Grammys 2020: How To Watch or Stream Online

This year’s show airs this Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Tim Chan

how to stream grammy awards online for free

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are here and if you want to catch the action from “Music’s Biggest Night,” there are a number of ways to do it.

This year’s Grammys air live this Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. If you have cable, you’re set. If not, you can always pick up a cheap HD antenna like this one from Amazon and get all your local channels (CBS included) with full HD picture and sound. The digital antennas are super slim and discreet, and connect easily with any TV.

If you prefer to stream the 2020 Grammys, you can find the show online over at CBS.com through its CBS All-Access service. The site is currently offering a free 7-day trial to CBS All-Access, which will get you the awards show, along with CBS All-Access originals (think The Good Fight and the highly-anticipated Star Trek: Picard) as well as thousands of other on-demand shows and episodes.

The Grammys will also be available on Hulu + Live TV. Hulu also has a free trial offer, which you can use to watch the Grammys and access their whole line-up of original TV shows, movies and documentaries. Stream everything from your TV, laptop, tablet or phone, with the Hulu app.

This year’s Grammys are once again hosted by Alicia Keys, with performances by Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and more to be announced soon.

