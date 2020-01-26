Grammys 2020: The Complete Winners List

The Grammy Awards, now in their 62nd year, once again take place at L.A.’s Staples Center. For the 2020 ceremony, 15-time winner Alicia Keys returns as host for a second consecutive year. Performers include Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, MusiCares Person of the Year Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, BTS, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Gary Clark Jr. and more.

Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Rolling Stone will be updating this list as awards come in.

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Chernobyl, Hildur Gudnadottir

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “I’ll Never Love Again,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey, Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Recording Package: Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Vicky Cornell, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Recording Package: Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

Album Notes: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski, Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Remixed Recording: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

Immersive Audio: Lux, Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer, immersive audio, mastering engineer, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

Music Video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, CALMATIC, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen Ekholm, Saul Levitz, video producers

Music Film: Homecoming, Beyoncé, Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon, Erinn Williams, video producers

New Age Album: Wings, Peter Kater

Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton

Contemporary Blues Album: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Folk Album: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time, Ranky Tanky

Reggae Album: Rapture, Koffee

Children’s Album: Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype, Jon Samson

Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio, Books & Storytelling): Becoming, Michelle Obama

Dance Recording: “Got To Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones, Tom Rowlands, mixers

Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Instrumental Composition: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” John Williams, composer

Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Moon River,” Jacob Collier

Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “All Night Long,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jules Buckley, Take 6, Metropole Orkest)

Improvised Jazz Solo: “Sozinho,” Randy Brecker, soloist

Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding

Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau

Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Country Solo Performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Country Album: While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

Gospel Performance/Song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “God Only Knows” For King & Country, Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Kyle Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Gospel Album: Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Contemporary Christian Music Album: Burn The Ships, For King & Country

Roots Gospel Album: Testimony, Gloria Gaynor

Latin Pop Album: #Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz

Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer, Rosalía

Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

Tropical Latin Album: A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymee Nuviola

Tropical Latin Album: Opus, Marc Anthony

Rap Performance: “Racks In The Middle,” Nipsey Hussle f/Roddy Ricch & Hit Boy

Rap Song: “A Lot,” J. Cole, DJ Dahi, 21 Savage, Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage & J. Cole)