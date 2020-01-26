Grammys 2020: The Complete Winners List

The Grammy Awards, now in their 62nd year, once again take place at L.A.’s Staples Center. For the 2020 ceremony, 15-time winner Alicia Keys returns as host for a second consecutive year. Performers include Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, MusiCares Person of the Year Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, BTS, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Gary Clark Jr. and more.
Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Rolling Stone will be updating this list as awards come in.
Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Chernobyl, Hildur Gudnadottir
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “I’ll Never Love Again,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey, Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Recording Package: Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Vicky Cornell, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Recording Package: Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
Album Notes: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski, Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Remixed Recording: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
Immersive Audio: Lux, Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer, immersive audio, mastering engineer, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
Music Video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, CALMATIC, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen Ekholm, Saul Levitz, video producers
Music Film: Homecoming, Beyoncé, Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon, Erinn Williams, video producers
New Age Album: Wings, Peter Kater
Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton
Contemporary Blues Album: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Folk Album: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Reggae Album: Rapture, Koffee
Children’s Album: Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio, Books & Storytelling): Becoming, Michelle Obama
Dance Recording: “Got To Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones, Tom Rowlands, mixers
Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Instrumental Composition: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” John Williams, composer
Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Moon River,” Jacob Collier
Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “All Night Long,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jules Buckley, Take 6, Metropole Orkest)
Improvised Jazz Solo: “Sozinho,” Randy Brecker, soloist
Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau
Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Country Solo Performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Country Album: While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
Gospel Performance/Song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “God Only Knows” For King & Country, Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Kyle Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Gospel Album: Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Contemporary Christian Music Album: Burn The Ships, For King & Country
Roots Gospel Album: Testimony, Gloria Gaynor
Latin Pop Album: #Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz
Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer, Rosalía
Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos
Tropical Latin Album: A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymee Nuviola
Tropical Latin Album: Opus, Marc Anthony
Rap Performance: “Racks In The Middle,” Nipsey Hussle f/Roddy Ricch & Hit Boy
Rap Song: “A Lot,” J. Cole, DJ Dahi, 21 Savage, Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage & J. Cole)