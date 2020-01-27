 Camila Cabello Dedicates 'First Man' Performance at Grammys to Dad - Rolling Stone
Watch Camila Cabello Dedicate ‘First Man’ Performance to Her Dad at Grammys

Song appears on her sophomore album ‘Romance,’ released in December

Brittany Spanos

Camila Cabello performed Romance ballad “First Man” at the 2020 Grammy Awards. She is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Shawn Mendes for their hit “Señorita” at this year’s ceremony.

Cabello’s ballad is about her father and his continued support as the “first man who really loved” her. In a pink gown, she belted out the song in front of home footage of her father and her from her childhood. Toward the end of the song, Cabello walked into the audience to sing directly to her father, who was crying in the front row.

Cabello released her sophomore album Romance in December; she slowly rolled out the project with several new songs and singles prior to its release. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she was inspired by “the big sounds of the Eighties” and what the music would sound like when she performed the songs on tour. “I just liked the drama — like Queen, where everything is so intense. I want these songs to feel amazing to perform,” she added.

In May, Cabello will kick off an expansive tour in support of Romance. She will trek through Europe before embarking on a string of North American dates beginning in late July.

