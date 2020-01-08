Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Aerosmith to Perform

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith are among the artists that will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26th, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday. More acts will be revealed later on.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will also take the stage together at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Music’s Biggest Night, hosted again by Alicia Keys.

Lizzo, Eilish (who was the first to confirm she’d take the Grammy stage) and Lil Nas X scored the most nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards, with all three up for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist; Eilish and Lizzo also secured nominations for Song of the Year, joining a small club of only five other artists who landed nominations in the Grammys’ four biggest categories in one year. Lizzo leads all artists with eight nominations, followed by Eilish and Lil Nas X’s six nods apiece.

In addition to Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You, Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Lil Nas X’s debut EP 7, the Album of the Year category boasts Bon Iver’s i, i, Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next, H.E.R.’s I Used to Know Her and Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride.

Aerosmith are the recipients of this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year Award, with the band set to be honored at a pre-Grammy benefit concert with artists like Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, Gary Clark Jr. and more paying tribute to Steven Tyler and company. The Grammys promise a career-spanning performance from Aerosmith, who return to Music’s Biggest Night almost 30 years after they made their Grammy live debut in 1991.

The awards, the last with long-time producer Ken Ehrlich at the helm, will air live January 26th from the Staples on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.