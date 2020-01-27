Ariana Grande Performs ‘Thank U, Next’ Medley at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Ariana Grande performed three songs off Thank U, Next at the 2020 Grammy Awards. This is her most-nominated year yet (with five nods) and the first time she has been up for both Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Grande began the medley with “Imagine,” performing in front of the same glowing orb from her Sweetener World Tour. A full orchestra joined her and assisted as she transitioned into “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music, which then morphed into “7 Rings.” Soon, she discarded her gown for a robe and lingerie look, moving to a pink bedroom set with her dancers. She then sang part of “Thank U, Next,” skipping ahead to the final verse about her parents and adjusting the lyric about her dad to sing “I’ll be thanking my dad/’Cuz he’s really awesome.”

Grande’s appearance at this year’s ceremony follows a public spat with the show’s producers last year. Prior to winning her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at last year’s ceremony, Grande refused to appear at the ceremony after feeling “insulted” by the producers who would not let her perform the then-just released single “7 Rings.” Instead, they wanted her to sing “God Is a Woman,” which was up for Best Pop Solo Performance. “7 Rings” is nominated for both Record of the Year and Pop Solo this year.

Last month, Grande wrapped her lengthy Sweetener World Tour, which was in support of both 2018’s Sweetener and 2019’s Thank U, Next. Upon completing the trek, she dropped K Bye for Now, the tour’s official live album.