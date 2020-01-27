Aerosmith Reunite With Run-D.M.C. For ‘Walk This Way’ at the Grammys

Aerosmith performed a searing “Livin’ on the Edge” and reunited with Run-D.M.C. for “Walk This Way” during the band’s Grammys performance in celebration of their legacy.

The band kicked off with their 1993 hit — with Steven Tyler running up to Lizzo so that she could help out with the chorus. The legendary hip-hop trio then joined the band for “Walk This Way,” which they rerecorded in 1986 with Tyler and Perry. They made an extreme entrance to the stage, knocking down a wall à la the original video. Later in the performance, they held up Kobe Bryant’s Lakers jersey, honoring the late basketball player who died earlier that day.

Absent from the Grammys performance and the band’s MusiCares tribute earlier in the week was drummer Joey Kramer, who accused his bandmates of excluding him from the Grammy festivities in a lawsuit. John Douglas took his place.

In a statement, Kramer — who said Aerosmith forced him to re-audition for his long-time gig — said: “I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers for our collective lifetime contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated.”

“Joey Kramer is our brother; his wellbeing is of paramount importance to us,” Aerosmith responded in a statement. “However he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last six months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so.”

Following the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute — which featured Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., Jonas Brothers, Alice Cooper and many more — and the 2020 Grammys performance, Aerosmith are set to resume their Las Vegas residency later this month, with additional shows scheduled in May and June. The band also plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a European tour this summer.