Grammys 2019: The Complete Winners List

The 61st annual Grammy Awards begins Sunday night from Los Angeles’ Staples Center in a show that’s set to be heavy on performances and lighter on the actual awards. Only nine categories will be given out on air, though the Recording Academy announced a slew of winners prior to the televised show.

This year’s ceremony featured Alicia Keys hosting the ceremony for the first-time, with performances by Cardi B, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R. and Camila Cabello, among many others.

Here’s a full list of this year’s 2019 Grammy Winners. Rolling Stone will be updating this list as awards come in.

Best Comedy Album: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chapelle

Best Musical Theater Album: The Band’s Visit

Best Alternative Music Album: Colors, Beck

Best Instrumental Composition: Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil), Terence Blanchard

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Stars and Stripes Forever, John Daversa

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Spiderman Theme, Randy Waldman

Best Recording Package: Masseduction, Willo Perron, art directors (St. Vincent)

Best Recording Package: The Complete Works Of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & “Weird Al” Yankovic art directors (“Weird Al” Yankovic)

Best Album Notes: Voices Of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented By William Ferris, David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album: Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris, William Ferris, April Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Colors, Beck

Best Remixed Recording: Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix), Mura Masa, Remixer (HAIM)

Best Immersive Audio Album: Eye in the Sky (35th Anniversary Edition), Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson, & Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Never Alone,” Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “You Say,” Lauren Daigle and Paul Mabury

Best Gospel Album: Hiding Place, Tori Kelly

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Look Up Child, Lauren Daigle

Best Roots Gospel Album: Unexpected, Jason Crabb

Best World Music Album: Freedom, Soweto Gospel Choir

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Greatest Showman

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Black Panther

Best Song Written For Visual Media: “Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Best New Age Album: Opium Moon, Opium Moon

Best American Roots Performance: “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song: “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best Americana Album: By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album: The Travelin’ McCourys, The Travelin’ McCourys

Best Traditional Blues Album: The Blues Is Alive And Well, Buddy Guy

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Please Don’t Be Dead, Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album: All Ashore, Punch Brothers

Best Children’s Album: All The Sounds, Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

Best Spoken Word Album: Faith: A Journey For All, President Jimmy Carter