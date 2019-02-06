Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa With St. Vincent to Perform at 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Mark Ronson, Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Andra Day and Chloe x Halle all joined the performance line-up for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy tweeted the latest announcements on Wednesday. Lady Gaga will perform with Ronson — and though no specific song was announced, it’s likely they’ll team for “Shallow,” the Oscar-nominated, Bradley Cooper-featured hit they co-wrote for A Star Is Born. (The track is up for four Grammy awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.)

Dua Lipa and St. Vincent, who are both nominated for two awards, will perform together at the ceremony. Lipa is up for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording (for “Electricity,” her Silk City collaboration with Diplo and Ronson); St. Vincent is up for Best Rock Song (“Masseduction”) and Best Alternative Music Album (2017’s Masseduction).

For their collaborative performance, Adams, Fantasia and Day will unite for a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died in August 2018 at age 76. The list of previously announced performers includes Diana Ross (with a special 75th birthday slot), H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, Cardi B, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Dan + Shay.

Alicia Keys is set to host the show, which airs Sunday, February 10th at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.