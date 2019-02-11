Grammys 2019: Janelle Monae Performs ‘Dirty Computer’ Single ‘Make Me Feel’

Janelle Monáe took the 2019 Grammy Awards stage to perform the Dirty Computer single “Make Me Feel.” The performer is up for Album of the Year at tonight’s ceremony.

Surrounded by futuristic-looking back-up dancers dressed in skintight latex outfits, Monáe took the stage carrying her guitar and surrounded by smoke accented by purple-and-pink lights. As the song progressed, she danced her way to the lower stage and encounters dancers in outfits nodding to elements of the Dirty Computer music videos, including the “pink pussy pants” from “Pynk” and suit look from “Django Jane.” By the end, she was surrounded by trumpeters and riffing on “Make Me Feel” before thanking all her “dirty computers.”

Alongside her Album of the Year nomination, Monáe is also recognized in the Best Music Video category for her “Pynk” visual. She’s been nominated for six other awards in the past 10 years, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Fun. collaboration “We Are Young.”

Monáe released her third album, Dirty Computer, in April. It features guest appearances from Brian Wilson, Grimes, Zoë Kravitz, Pharrell and Thundercat and was accompanied by an hourlong “emotion picture” that starred Monáe alongside Sorry 2 Bother You star Tessa Thompson. Following the debut of Dirty Computer, Monáe embarked on a headlining tour in support of the LP and later appeared in the Steve Carrell-led film Welcome to Marwen.