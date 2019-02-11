Chris Cornell’s Kids Accept Frontman’s Grammy With Heartbreaking Speeches

Soundgarden received their first Grammy nomination in 1990, and finally won in 1994, taking home trophies for Best Metal Performance for “Spoonman” and Best Hard Rock performance for “Black Hole Sun.” Late frontman Chris Cornell won his third Grammy today; his previously-unreleased track “When Bad Does Good” came out on top for Best Rock Performance.

Cornell’s song was up against Arctic Monkeys, Greta Van Fleet, Hailstorm and Fever 333. It’s from Chris Cornell, a four-disc retrospective box set released last year featuring 11 unreleased tracks. “When Bad Does Good” was particular haunting, with Cornell singing, “Standing beside an open grave/ Your faith decided/ Your life erased.”

Cornell’s wife Vicky compiled the box set, and brought the family to the ceremony. His kids Toni and Christopher took the stage to accept with heartbreaking, raw speeches that underlined the personal tragedy of Cornell’s death.

“I never thought we would be standing here without my dad,” Christopher said. “I’m sure he would be proud and honored. He was a rock icon, the Godfather of grunge and a creator of a movement. While he touched the hearts of millions, the most important thing he is known for us is for being the greatest father and our hero. His daughterToni added, “His voice was his vision and his music was his peace … thank you to our mom – his love, his muse and his savior who continues to carry out our father’s legacy … this is for you, daddy.”

Previously, Vicky Cornell told Rolling Stone about carrying on the vision of the frontman. “Since Chris’ sudden passing I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world,” she said in a statement last year. “I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him – the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.”