Grammys 2019: Chloe x Halle Pay Tribute to Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack With ‘Where Is the Love’ Cover

Chloe x Halle made their Grammy stage debut at tonight’s ceremony to Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack’s “Where Is the Love.” The sisters are up for two awards, including Best New Artist.

👏🏽 RT @blaquepink: CHLOE AND HALLE DID WHAT THEY HAD TO DO pic.twitter.com/tLsPQ15JrO — Kim (@oftenKIMitated) February 11, 2019

The sisters kept it simple while belting out the duet, perfectly meshing their voices while delivering the 1972 song. They paid tribute to Hathaway, who passed away in 1979, before presenting the award for Best Rap Album.

Chloe x Halle released their debut album The Kids Are Alright in March. Alongside their Best New Artist nod, the album itself is also up for Best Urban Contemporary Album. In that category, they are competing against their mentor Beyoncé’s collaborative album with husband Jay Z Everything Is Love.

Chloe x Halle were signed to Beyoncé’s imprint Parkwood Entertainment in 2015 following the viral success of their “Pretty Hurts” cover. They released their debut EP Sugar Symphony in 2016 then followed it with the mixtape The Two of Us in 2017. Along with their album, the pair returned to acting last year with roles in the Blackish spin-off Grownish. Last summer, they joined Beyoncé and Jay Z as the opening act on the couple’s On the Run II tour.