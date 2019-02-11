Grammys 2019: Cardi B Vamps for ‘Money’ Performance

Cardi B performed her newest single “Money” at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. The hit-making rapper is up for five awards, including Album of the Year for her debut LP Invasion of Privacy.

The rapper embraced her inner showgirl during a lush performance of her latest single “Money.” The stage was first taken by a pianist, performing an impassioned overture before the camera panned to Cardi B at the top of a set of risers fashioned like vinyl couches. The set had touches of Las Vegas showmanship as she vamped atop the bedazzled piano and later danced in front of a large peacock feather fan.

Prior to this year’s ceremony, Cardi B was nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song last year for her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.” Tonight, her songs “I Like It” and “Be Careful” are recognized in Record of the Year and Best Rap Performance respectively while Invasion of Privacy is up for Best Rap Album. Along with her solo nominations, her Number One Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You” is a top contender in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Following her success as an Instagram personality-turned-reality TV star, Cardi B launched her music career in 2016 with the mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1. The following year, she release Vol. 2 before being signed to Atlantic Records. The Bronx-born rapper’s debut major label single “Bodak Yellow” quickly became a runaway hit, eventually hitting Number One. She released Invasion of Privacy in 2018, which debuted at Number One.