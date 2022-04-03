 Watch: Leon Bridges, Japanese Breakfast on the Grammy Red Carpet - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appears at Grammys From Kyiv Bunker to Ask for Unity in Fight Against Russia
Home Music Music News

Watch: Rolling Stone Interviews Japanese Breakfast, Leon Bridges, Doechii From Grammys Red Carpet

Rolling Stone was live on the red carpet for the first ever Las Vegas-hosted Grammy Awards

By
Ethan Millman

Staff writer

Ethan Millman's Most Recent Stories

View All
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Japanese Breakfast attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Japanese Breakfast attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Japanese Breakfast attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rolling Stone was on the red carpet for the first ever Grammy Awards live from Las Vegas, and our video team caught up with stars heading into the ceremony at the MGM Grand for the biggest night in music. Check out our footage below with exclusive interviews with Leon Bridges, Japanese Breakfast, Doechii and more.

Japanese Breakfast

“Paprika feels like the thesis statement of the album, we always begin with that song,” Japanese Breakfast front woman Michelle Zauner says regarding her favorite song to perform off of grammy-nominated album Jubilee. “After two years of not playing live, that song is so much about the joy of music and loving what you do for a living, so getting to share that and sing along with our fans is a special one.”

Related Stories

Lil Nas X Owned the Haters With His 'Montero' Grammy Medley
BTS Go Full James Bond -- And Flirt With Olivia Rodrigo -- at the Grammys

Related Stories

The United States of Weed
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album

As for what keeps her joyous at the moment: “My grammy nominations, baby,” she says with a chuckle.

Leon Bridges

“I grew up on the R&B music of the ‘90s and 2000s and that shaped the way I write,” Bridges says when asked about how the Texas sound appears in his music. “When I picked up a guitar people in that world put me onto Willie Nelson, Townes Van Zandt and Van Morrision, sounds that are unique to Texas with twang and pedal steel and guitar, those are nuances I like to incorporate.”

Doechii

I’m constantly channeling a sense of fun,” the buzzy artist who just signed with Capitol Records and Top Dawg Entertainment says. “I just want to make music that people can have a good time to, celebrate to, work out to, things like that.”

Dreezy

“I’m here to support my girl H.E.R.,” Dreezy, who just dropped single “They Not Ready,” says. For a ceremony known for showy, colorful outfits, Dreezy came dawning a simple elegant black dress. I’m extra but I’ve learned when it comes to red carpet, just play it safe. I kept it cute and simple today.”

In This Article: Doechii, Grammy, Japanese Breakfast, Leon Bridges

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.