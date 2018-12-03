Grammy Nominations Announcement Delayed Due to Bush Memorial Service

Nominations across the 84 categories of 61st Grammy Awards will be announced on Friday Dec. 7th, the award show’s parent company the Recording Academy said on Monday — two days later than its originally planned date of Wednesday, Dec. 5th. The delay is due to scheduled memorial services for former president George H.W. Bush taking place the same day.

Per a press release, “select categories” will be announced live on CBS’s CBS This Morning and on Apple Music at 8:30 ET on Friday. At 8:45, the Recording Academy will announce all the nominations across 84 categories via a few channels: Press release, the Grammy website, and the Recording Academy’s social media pages.

The upcoming Grammys — which will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10th, 2019 — will be the last show presided over by Recording Academy president Neil Portnow, who announced earlier this year that he will step down at the end of his contract next summer. The Recording Academy has not yet released who will to take his place.

Next year’s show is also the first in which the number of nominations for the big “general field” categories (record of the year, song of the year, album of the year and best new artist) will be increased from five to eight, in an effort to open up the playing field to more diverse voices. ““Because the Grammy Awards reflect what’s happening in the ever-changing landscape of music, the Recording Academy works diligently to make sure our awards process continually evolves to meet the needs of the music community,” the organization wrote at the time to its membership of more than 20,000 artists, producers, songwriters, art directors, engineers and other industry personnel who select award winners.

Bush died in his Houston home on Friday night at the age of 94, and President Donald Trump has declared Wednesday a day of mourning for the former president. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market both said their markets will be closed on Wednesday.

The new schedule of nomination announcements for the 61st Grammy Awards is as follows: