Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo Vie for Top Honors

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the artists who will compete for major awards at the 64th Grammy Awards, taking place on Jan. 31, 2022.

This year’s nominees were led by Jon Batiste, the jazz musician and Late Show bandleader, who picked up 11 nominations for both his solo album, We Are, and his work on the soundtrack for Pixar’s Soul. Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. tied for the second-most nominations with eight each, while Eilish and Rodrigo notched seven. Brandi Carlile, Kanye West, and Lil Nas X also picked up multiple nominations.

In the Album of the Year category, Batiste’s We Are will be up against Bieber’s Justice, H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind, Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Rodrigo’s Sour, Lil Nas X’s Montero, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Taylor Swift’s Evermore, Kanye West’s Donda, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale (the pair’s second collaborative LP is the 95-year-old Bennett’s last).

Gaga and Bennett —who scored five nominations total — also earned a Record of the Year nod for their rendition of the Cole Porter standard, “I Get a Kick Out of You.” They’ll compete against Batiste (“Freedom”), Bieber, Daniel Caesar, and Giveon (“Peaches”), Doja Cat and SZA (“Kiss Me More”), ABBA (“I Still Have Faith in You”), Lil Nas X (“Montero”), Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”), Rodrigo (“Drivers License”), Silk Sonic (“Leave the Door Open”), and Brandi Carlile (“Right on Time”).

Song of the Year, meanwhile, features Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise,” Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” H.E.R.’s “Fight for You,” Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Bieber, Caesar and Giveon’s “Peaches,” and Carlile’s “Right on Time.”

Rodrigo is the likely favorite in the always-intriguing Best New Artist category, although she’ll face competition from 2021’s other breakout pop star, the Kid Laroi, as well as rapper Saweetie, British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks. Indie darlings Japanese Breakfast and Arooj Aftab also scored Best New Artist nods, as did Baby Keem, Glass Animals, Jimmie Allen, and an artist who already has a few Grammy wins under his belt: Finneas (Eilish’s brother and musical partner released his solo debut this year, although it arrived in October, right after the Grammys’ Sept. 30 cut-off).

With a handful of artists — as always — dominating major four awards, things did open up a bit more in the genre categories. Ariana Grande and BTS picked up some nominations in the pop categories, while Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Kacey Musgraves will all vie for various trophies in the country category. Tyler, the Creator and Drake earned a pair of rap nominations as well, while Jazmine Sullivan picked up three in the R&B categories: Best R&B Performance and Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings,” and Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales.

Jay-Z even made some Grammy history this year, squeezing past Quincy Jones to become the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time, bringing his total to 83 with two looks in Best Rap Song (he was featured on DMX’s “Bath Salts” and Kanye West’s “Jail”) and a third for Album of the Year for his work on Donda. Paul McCartney nearly took that record for himself but fell short as his total came to 81 with nominations for Best Rock Song (“Find My Way”) and Best Rock Album (McCartney III).

While the Recording Academy has spent the past few years trying to counteract various controversies with efforts to improve the diversity of its voting bloc and Grammy nominees, some questionable old habits returned to the surface in this year’s nominees. Most glaring was in the rock categories: One year after the Best Rock Performance category featured only women, not a single woman artist was nominated in any rock category. Women were also shut out of Best Rap Album, although Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie will compete for some of the remaining spoils in the other rap categories.

But arguably the Academy’s most stunning decision — one that may prove once and for all that “cancel culture” is absolutely not a thing — came in the Best Comedy Album category, where Louis C.K., who has admitted to sexual misconduct with multiple women, was nominated.

Album of the Year

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Donda – Kanye West

Record of the Year

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“I Still Have Faith in You” – ABBA

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” – Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” – Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Leave the Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” – Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Kiss Me More” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” – Justin Bieber

“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Positions” – Ariana Grande

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter” – BTS

“Higher Power” – Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

‘Til Me Meet Again Live – Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

That’s Life – Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice – Justin Bieber

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” – Afrojack and David Guetta

“Loom” – Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

“Before” – James Blake

“Heartbreak” – Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” – Caribou

“Alive” – Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business” – Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Subconsciously – Black Coffee

Fallen Embers – Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) – Major Lazer

Shockwave – Marshmello

Free Love – Sylvan Esso

Judgement – Ten City

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC

“Know You Better” (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U” – Chris Cornell

“Ohms” – Deftones

“Making a Fire” – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Things” – Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit” – Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)

“Distance” – Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way” – Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War” – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up – AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A – Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

McCartney III – Paul McCartney

Best Metal Performance

“Genesis” – Deftones

“The Alien” – Dream Theater

“Amazonia” – Gojira

“Pushing the Tides” – Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” – Rob Zombie

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore – Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey

Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams – Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You” – Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You” – Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me” – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” – Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight for You” – H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take” – Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Damage” – Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days” – Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave the Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light – Eric Bellinger

Something to Say – Cory Henry

Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two – Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra

We Are – Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” – Baby Keep featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” – Cardi B

“My . Life” – J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

“Thot Shit” – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride . Is . The . Devil” – J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know” – Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname” – Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” – Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts” – Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” – Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” – Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail” – Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

“My . Life” – Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season – J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease II – Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator

Donda – Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll” – Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist” – Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” – Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll” – Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” – Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” – Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” – Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood and Juanita – Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo – Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores – Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua – Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos – Camilo

Mendó – Alex Cuba

Revelación – Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco – Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour del Mundo – Bad Bunny

Jose – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) – Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja – Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer – Diamante Eléctrico

Origen – Juanes

Calambre – Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño – C. Tangana

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia – Zoé

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry” – Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret – Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” – The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil” – Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer” – Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Bored” – Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney)

“Call Me a Fool” – Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry” – Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes” – Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer” – Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere – Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings – John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons – Los Lobos

Outside Child – Allison Russell

Stand For Myself – Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal – Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck

A Tribute to Bill Monroe – The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) – Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See – Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years of Blues – Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blue – Blues Traveler

I Be Trying – Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You – Guy Davis

Take Me Back – Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream – The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

Royal Tea – Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War – Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up – Steve Cropper

662 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

One Lonely Night (Live) – Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History – Tyler Childers

Wednesday – Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite – Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live in New Orleans! – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

Bloodstains and Teardrops – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People – Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco – Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe’a – Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja – Etana

Positive Vibration – Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin – Sean Paul

Royal – Jesse Royal

Beauty in the Silence – Soja

10 – Spice

Best Spoken World Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Aftermath – LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis – Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago – J. Ivy

8:46 – Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land – Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine – Lavell Crawford

Evolution – Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis C.K. – Louis C.K.

Thanks for Risking Your Life – Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American – Nate Bargatze

Zero Fucks Given – Kevin Hart

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Agatha All Along” [from Wandavision] – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

“All Eyes on Me” [from Inside] – Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

“All I Know So Far” [from P!nk: All I Know So Far] – Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

“Fight for You” [from Judas and the Black Messiah] – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” [from Respect] – Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

“Speak Now” [from One Night in Miami…] – Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC, David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste, Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Collin Tilley, video director

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video

“Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo, Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film

Inside – Bo Burnham; Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

David Byrne’s American Utopia – David Byrne; Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish; Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors

Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui – Jimi Hendrix; John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers

Summer of Soul – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers