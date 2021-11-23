Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo Vie for Top Honors

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the artists who will compete for major awards at the 64th Grammy Awards, taking place on Jan. 31, 2022.
This year’s nominees were led by Jon Batiste, the jazz musician and Late Show bandleader, who picked up 11 nominations for both his solo album, We Are, and his work on the soundtrack for Pixar’s Soul. Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. tied for the second-most nominations with eight each, while Eilish and Rodrigo notched seven. Brandi Carlile, Kanye West, and Lil Nas X also picked up multiple nominations.
In the Album of the Year category, Batiste’s We Are will be up against Bieber’s Justice, H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind, Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Rodrigo’s Sour, Lil Nas X’s Montero, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Taylor Swift’s Evermore, Kanye West’s Donda, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale (the pair’s second collaborative LP is the 95-year-old Bennett’s last).
Gaga and Bennett —who scored five nominations total — also earned a Record of the Year nod for their rendition of the Cole Porter standard, “I Get a Kick Out of You.” They’ll compete against Batiste (“Freedom”), Bieber, Daniel Caesar, and Giveon (“Peaches”), Doja Cat and SZA (“Kiss Me More”), ABBA (“I Still Have Faith in You”), Lil Nas X (“Montero”), Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”), Rodrigo (“Drivers License”), Silk Sonic (“Leave the Door Open”), and Brandi Carlile (“Right on Time”).
Song of the Year, meanwhile, features Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise,” Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” H.E.R.’s “Fight for You,” Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Bieber, Caesar and Giveon’s “Peaches,” and Carlile’s “Right on Time.”
Rodrigo is the likely favorite in the always-intriguing Best New Artist category, although she’ll face competition from 2021’s other breakout pop star, the Kid Laroi, as well as rapper Saweetie, British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks. Indie darlings Japanese Breakfast and Arooj Aftab also scored Best New Artist nods, as did Baby Keem, Glass Animals, Jimmie Allen, and an artist who already has a few Grammy wins under his belt: Finneas (Eilish’s brother and musical partner released his solo debut this year, although it arrived in October, right after the Grammys’ Sept. 30 cut-off).
With a handful of artists — as always — dominating major four awards, things did open up a bit more in the genre categories. Ariana Grande and BTS picked up some nominations in the pop categories, while Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Kacey Musgraves will all vie for various trophies in the country category. Tyler, the Creator and Drake earned a pair of rap nominations as well, while Jazmine Sullivan picked up three in the R&B categories: Best R&B Performance and Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings,” and Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales.
Jay-Z even made some Grammy history this year, squeezing past Quincy Jones to become the most Grammy-nominated artist of all time, bringing his total to 83 with two looks in Best Rap Song (he was featured on DMX’s “Bath Salts” and Kanye West’s “Jail”) and a third for Album of the Year for his work on Donda. Paul McCartney nearly took that record for himself but fell short as his total came to 81 with nominations for Best Rock Song (“Find My Way”) and Best Rock Album (McCartney III).
While the Recording Academy has spent the past few years trying to counteract various controversies with efforts to improve the diversity of its voting bloc and Grammy nominees, some questionable old habits returned to the surface in this year’s nominees. Most glaring was in the rock categories: One year after the Best Rock Performance category featured only women, not a single woman artist was nominated in any rock category. Women were also shut out of Best Rap Album, although Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie will compete for some of the remaining spoils in the other rap categories.
But arguably the Academy’s most stunning decision — one that may prove once and for all that “cancel culture” is absolutely not a thing — came in the Best Comedy Album category, where Louis C.K., who has admitted to sexual misconduct with multiple women, was nominated.
Album of the Year
We Are – Jon Batiste
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice – Justin Bieber
Planet Her – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Montero – Lil Nas X
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore – Taylor Swift
Donda – Kanye West
Record of the Year
“Freedom” – Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“I Still Have Faith in You” – ABBA
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
Song of the Year
“Bad Habits” – Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise” – Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)
“Drivers License” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Fight for You” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Leave the Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches” – Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Kiss Me More” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Anyone” – Justin Bieber
“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Positions” – Ariana Grande
“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Lonely” – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Butter” – BTS
“Higher Power” – Coldplay
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
‘Til Me Meet Again Live – Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
That’s Life – Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice – Justin Bieber
Planet Her – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Positions – Ariana Grande
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Hero” – Afrojack and David Guetta
“Loom” – Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
“Before” – James Blake
“Heartbreak” – Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It” – Caribou
“Alive” – Rüfüs Du Sol
“The Business” – Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Subconsciously – Black Coffee
Fallen Embers – Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) – Major Lazer
Shockwave – Marshmello
Free Love – Sylvan Esso
Judgement – Ten City
Best Rock Performance
“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC
“Know You Better” (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U” – Chris Cornell
“Ohms” – Deftones
“Making a Fire” – Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song
“All My Favorite Things” – Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
“The Bandit” – Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)
“Distance” – Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
“Find My Way” – Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
“Waiting on a War” – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
Power Up – AC/DC
Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A – Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters
McCartney III – Paul McCartney
Best Metal Performance
“Genesis” – Deftones
“The Alien” – Dream Theater
“Amazonia” – Gojira
“Pushing the Tides” – Mastodon
“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” – Rob Zombie
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore – Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey
Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
“Lost You” – Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“I Need You” – Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me” – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
“Born Again” – Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
“Fight for You” – H.E.R.
“How Much Can a Heart Take” – Lucky Daye featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Damage” – Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Good Days” – Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
“Leave the Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light – Eric Bellinger
Something to Say – Cory Henry
Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two – Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra
We Are – Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties” – Baby Keep featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up” – Cardi B
“My . Life” – J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
“Thot Shit” – Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Pride . Is . The . Devil” – J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
“Need to Know” – Doja Cat
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname” – Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane” – Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
“Bath Salts” – Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
“Best Friend” – Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
“Family Ties” – Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
“Jail” – Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
“My . Life” – Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season – J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
King’s Disease II – Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the Creator
Donda – Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All” – Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll” – Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist” – Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It” – Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Camera Roll” – Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“Cold” – Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
“Country Again” – Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Fancy Like” – Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Country Album
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood and Juanita – Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo – Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores – Paula Arenas
Hecho a la Antigua – Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos – Camilo
Mendó – Alex Cuba
Revelación – Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco – Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour del Mundo – Bad Bunny
Jose – J Balvin
KG0516 – Karol G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) – Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja – Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer – Diamante Eléctrico
Origen – Juanes
Calambre – Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño – C. Tangana
Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia – Zoé
Best American Roots Performance
“Cry” – Jon Batiste
“Love and Regret – Billy Strings
“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” – The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck
“Same Devil” – Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
“Nightflyer” – Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Bored” – Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney)
“Call Me a Fool” – Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)
“Cry” – Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Diamond Studded Shoes” – Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)
“Nightflyer” – Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere – Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings – John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons – Los Lobos
Outside Child – Allison Russell
Stand For Myself – Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal – Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck
A Tribute to Bill Monroe – The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) – Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See – Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years of Blues – Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blue – Blues Traveler
I Be Trying – Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You – Guy Davis
Take Me Back – Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream – The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown
Royal Tea – Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War – Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up – Steve Cropper
662 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Folk Album
One Lonely Night (Live) – Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History – Tyler Childers
Wednesday – Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite – Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live in New Orleans! – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
Bloodstains and Teardrops – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People – Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco – Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe’a – Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Pamoja – Etana
Positive Vibration – Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin – Sean Paul
Royal – Jesse Royal
Beauty in the Silence – Soja
10 – Spice
Best Spoken World Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Aftermath – LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis – Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago – J. Ivy
8:46 – Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land – Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine – Lavell Crawford
Evolution – Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis C.K. – Louis C.K.
Thanks for Risking Your Life – Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American – Nate Bargatze
Zero Fucks Given – Kevin Hart
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Agatha All Along” [from Wandavision] – Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
“All Eyes on Me” [from Inside] – Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
“All I Know So Far” [from P!nk: All I Know So Far] – Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
“Fight for You” [from Judas and the Black Messiah] – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” [from Respect] – Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
“Speak Now” [from One Night in Miami…] – Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Music Video
“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC, David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
“Freedom” – Jon Batiste, Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Collin Tilley, video director
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video
“Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo, Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers
Best Music Film
Inside – Bo Burnham; Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
David Byrne’s American Utopia – David Byrne; Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish; Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors
Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui – Jimi Hendrix; John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers
Summer of Soul – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers