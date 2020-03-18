Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile Lead Grammy Museum’s Digital Programs During Closure

Since the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles had to close due to coronavirus worries, the institution is going to start offering some of the collection’s programming and imagery on its archive digitally today.

The Museum’s “Public Programs” series features events it filmed with Billie Eilish and Finneas, Brandi Carlile, Bob Newhart, Kool and the Gang, Greta Van Fleet, and others in the museum’s 200-seat Clive Davis Theater. The first program, available today on the museum’s website, is with pop artist and American Idol runner-up Alejandro Aranda, who records as Scarypoolparty. After that, the museum will post a new program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Additionally, the museum will host slide shows of its exhibits on its website. The galleries will feature images of installations and artifacts, as well as video content, exhibit text, and playlists from the exhibitions. Beginning Friday, viewers will be able to see imagery from the museum’s “X: 40 Years of Punk in Los Angeles.” Next Friday, it will be hosting a slide show of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame: Popular Music and the National Pastime.”

“The Grammy Museum’s doors may be closed, but our mission isn’t,” the museum’s president, Michael Sticka, said in a statement. “This is about our community, nationwide, even globally. It is our privilege to share these never-before-released interviews by beloved artists with you and bring them into your homes. With these programs, we hope that people will find solace and inspiration.”

The museum will also offer educational content and lesson plans, as well as daily playlists from its staff. In addition to playlists by its curators, it will highlight the tastes of its security and guest-services members as a way to keep all of its employees engaged while it’s closed.

Grammy Museum digital public programs:

March 18th — Scarypoolparty

March 21st — Yola

March 23rd — Bob Newhart

March 25th — Larkin Poe

March 28th — X Ambassadors

March 30th — Brandi Carlile

April 1st — Billie Eilish and Finneas

April 4th — Greta Van Fleet

April 6th — Kool and the Gang