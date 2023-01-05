Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Shot and Killed by SWAT in Nashville

A Grammy-winning recording engineer accused of holding his wife and stepdaughter captive at gunpoint was killed after a SWAT team member shot him in Nashville Thursday afternoon, Variety reports.

Police fired on Mark Capps, 54, who was armed in his doorway and was wanted on aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping warrants at the time of his death, according to local reports.

He was the son of the late guitarist Jimmy Capps, a member of the Musicians Hall of Fame and a part of the Grand Ole Opry, playing lead guitar in the house band.

Capps brought his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old daughter into their family room at gunpoint at approximately 3 a.m., Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said, per News Channel 5. “He told them if they called someone, he would kill them,” Aaron said. “They were extremely frightened by him and his actions toward them in not letting them leave.”

When he fell asleep around dawn, police said, the two women fled the residence and went to the Hermitage precinct where officers took statements and placed warrants against Capps. After the warrants were issued at 1:55 p.m, the SWAT team arrived at the Nashville home.

“Just after the arrest warrants were issued, SWAT was preparing in the event he barricaded himself inside,” Aaron stated. “He came to the door with a gun in hand. At that point, he was fatally shot. We have since learned there were cameras monitoring the outside of the home. He may have well seen them outside the residence. They were in SWAT gear and clearly marked to him as members of the police department.” Trending Idaho Murders Suspect Went Back to the Scene of the Crime, Police Say ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: ‘Never That Serious’ Chris D’Elia’s Comedy Show Quietly Canceled After New Sexual Misconduct Allegations Waffle House Warrior Dines at Scene of Viral Fight, Reveals Her Favorite Order

Capps, who was part of a well-known musical family in Nashville, worked with numerous country and gospel artists. His discography on his website lists Neil Diamond, the Dixie Chicks, Brooks & Dunn, Donna Summer, Olivia Newton-John and the Isaacs, Big & Rich, and Barry Manilow among many other collaborators.

According to Variety, Capps was fatally shot two days after his brother died, as indicated by his social media.