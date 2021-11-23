Grammy Chief on Marilyn Manson Nom: Academy ‘Won’t Restrict’ Eligible Submissions

The Recording Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has addressed how the organization views the controversial Grammy nominations announced on Tuesday, which include Marilyn Manson and Louis C.K. who have been accused of sexual abuse or misconduct, in a new interview with The Wrap. Mason said the organization “won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration.”

“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration,” he said, addressing a query about Manson’s nomination.

He added that while the Academy will honor its rules on eligibility, it doesn’t mean the organization won’t scrutinize who will be allowed to attend and perform. “What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets,” Mason said. “We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point. But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.”

The American Music Awards had a similar approach when country star Morgan Wallen, who was caught on video uttering the n-word earlier this year, ended up nominated for two awards. The organization noted the nominations were “based on charting” and not picked by its members, and the musician was banned from participating in the ceremony.

Manson is up for Album of the Year for his role as both a featured artist and songwriter on Kanye West’s 10th album, Donda. In the past year, more than a dozen women have come forward accusing him of psychological or sexual abuse, some of which have resulted in lawsuits. Manson denies the allegations. DaBaby, who made homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud, is also nominated as a featured performer on Donda and on the Triple Chucks Deluxe edition of Justin Bieber’s Justice.

Meanwhile, Louis C.K. has been nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for Sincerely Louis C.K. In 2017, several women accused him of sexual misconduct, and the comedian released a statement saying the “stories are true.”