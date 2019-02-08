Grammys Live Stream 2019: How to Watch the Grammy Awards Online

The 61st annual Grammy Awards take place this Sunday night and if you’re looking to watch the show online, we’ve found a couple of ways to live stream the action.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack for the 2019 Grammys, with eight nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “All the Stars,” his Black Panther soundtrack collaboration with SZA. Drake follows with seven nominations, including an Album of the Year nod for “Scorpion” (stream here), while Americana singer Brandi Carlile scored six nods for her critically-acclaimed album, “By The Way, I Forgive You.”

Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello are among the performers lined up for this year’s show, which airs Sunday night, February 10th at 8pm ET on CBS. Alicia Keys is set to host.

If you’ve got cable, you can catch the show on your local CBS affiliate. If you’ve cut the cord and want to stream the Grammys, or cast it to your TV, CBS All-Access (the network’s streaming service) is offering new users a free trial this weekend at CBS.com. Sign up here and get instant access to the show.

Note: CBS-All-Access lets you stream content from your phone, computer or tablet, and you can also use your connected devices (I.e. your Apple TV or Amazon’s Fire TV Stick) to cast the show onto your screen.

Looking for another solid option? Cable cutters like fuboTV, which gets you hundreds of channels plus Live TV (including access to the Grammys). Like CBS, fuboTV is offering a 7-day free trial (get it here) that will activate immediately, so you don’t miss out on the big show.