Graham Nash Talks Quarantine, New Album on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

Graham Nash discussed his career, his life in quarantine and working on a new album in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Nash said that, other than a handful of short walks with his wife, he hasn’t left his apartment in nine weeks. “I’m not a very social creature!” Nash told CBS Sunday Morning’s Anthony Mason. “I like to stay in my apartment. I like to be making music. I’m doing demos. I’ve got half an album already done.”

The singer recently took part in Rolling Stone’s In My Room series, where he performed solo renditions of CSNY classics “Teach Your Children,” “4 + 20” and “Our House.”

Nash, who recently moved to New York after years in Hawaii, recounted how he was on tour when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.

“I was five shows into a sold-out tour, yes,” Nash said. “And unfortunately, you know, it was getting crazy. I definitely was concerned about my audience and my crew and myself, you know? So yes, very strange times. We’ve been talking a long time over these years. And it’s never been this weird, has it?”

The CBS Sunday Morning interview also included snippets of Nash’s solo performances of “Teach Your Children” and a quarantined-themed version of his “Be Yourself.”

With COVID-19 lingering even as states begin to reopen, the 78-year-old singer does not anticipate performing live again this year.

“Obviously, I love to perform,” Nash said. “I love to communicate. But quite frankly, I don’t see it happening until 2021. That’s almost another year away.”