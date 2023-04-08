Graham Nash Says David Crosby Died During Covid-19 Bout

Graham Nash has revealed in a new interview that David Crosby died during a bout with Covid-19.

At the time of the Crosby, Stills and Nash singer’s Jan. 19 death, his family said in a statement that Crosby definitely following a “long illness,” though no exact cause of death was provided.

While it was rumored that Crosby had again contracted Covid-19 prior to his death, his former band mate Nash confirmed it in an interview on the Kyle Meredith With podcast.

“He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Nash said. “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had Covid, and he had Covid again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

Nash added that, while he was saddened by the death of his CSNY band mate, it was a miracle that Crosby lived for as long as he did. “I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing,” Nash said. “But [his death] was a shock. It was kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along.”

While Nash and Crosby were somewhat estranged over the past decade — seven years ago, Nash admitted he didn’t “want anything to do with Crosby at all… He’s been awful for me the last two years, just fucking awful” — the two had thankfully reconciled in recent years. Trending Chris Tyson, MrBeast Sidekick, Reveals Gender Journey on Social Media Companies That Get 'Woke' Aren't Going Broke — They're More Profitable Than Ever Diddy Actually Does Not Pay Sting $5,000 Per Day For Uncleared Song Sample Hollywood Has Welcomed Jeremy Piven Back But His Accusers Haven’t Forgotten

“I’m very pleased that David and I were getting closer towards the end,” Nash told the podcast. “He had a good life. I mean, what incredible music he made. He was a fantastic storyteller. I loved him dearly. In looking back at what separated us, it was just foolish stuff, really. The music is the most important part of our relationship.”

Following the death of his “friend” Crosby, Nash said in a statement, “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years.”