Graham Coxon to Release Dystopian Graphic Novel ‘Superstate,’ New Music

Graham Coxon has recorded new music as a soundtrack of sorts to accompany his upcoming graphic novel Superstate.

Due out March 2021 via Z2 Comics, the graphic novel pairs Coxon — who serves as co-author and cover illustrator on the book — with an “all-star co-operative” of writers and 15 graphic artists to create the Superstate’s dystopian universe.

Coxon said of the graphic novel in a statement: “Superstate is a story of escape… In a society where war rages between the forces, negativity and positivity, encouragement and discouragement… The fragile road to freedom burns its way through the far reaches of space…”

Each of Superstate’s 15 graphic stories will be accompanied by its own individual Coxon instrumental which the guitarist recorded specifically for the graphic novel.

“For the viewer, the Superstate is everywhere, and its authority is absolute: Yoga Town is a city without hope,” Z2 Comics said of Superstate, available to preorder now. “While they wait to leave the earth, the 1% can bend reality to their will, they live in a consequence-free world where anything goes. Meanwhile, the masses are pacified by a drugged-out, government-mandated digital dreamscape while they wait to perish on this dying planet. But there is still hope. Angels roam the earth. With their help, maybe some rebellious spirits can start to make a change.”

Z2 Comics previously published the Gorillaz Almanac, featuring Coxon’s Blur bandmate Damon Albarn. “We at Z2 feel that we are setting the standard for the relationship between comic book storytelling and music, and Graham Coxon’s Superstate is a high watermark for our company’s brief history and bright future,” Z2 publisher Josh Frankel said in a statement. “We wanted to ensure that Graham’s vision was brought to life in the most authentic way possible and have assembled a team that has delivered a book that is essential to the album experience. I am so proud of the way this project has come together.”