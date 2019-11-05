Hear Graham Coxon’s Creeping New Track ‘She Knows’

Blur’s Graham Coxon has released a new song, “She Knows,” which was written for the second season of Netflix series The End of the F***ing World. Coxon, who composed the score for the first season of the show, has also written original music for the the show’s soundtrack, which will be released November 8th.

On the intimate, slightly tense new track Coxon croons over a jangly electric guitar: “Is there a right thing/ For us to do/ She got to you/ You’re a thing she knows/ Just tread lightly/ On the ground/ She’s all around/ Don’t make a sound, she knows.”

The second season of The End of the F***ing World premieres on Netflix November 5th. The series is based on the award-winning series of comic books by Charles Forsman and was written by Charlie Covell. Jessica Barden and Naomi Ackie star in the new episodes. Coxon also covered Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” for the recent trailer.

Coxon performed several of his tracks from the first season of the Netflix show on a solo tour last year. He also joined Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz onstage to cover Blur’s “Song 2″ last year at Demon Dayz Festival in Pico Rivera, California.