Blur’s Graham Coxon Announces Rare North American Acoustic Tour

Guitarist to perform solo catalog, ‘The End of the F***ing World’ score on acoustic trek

Graham CoxonBlur in concert at the Empress Ballroom, Blackpool, Britain - 10 Jun 2015

Graham Coxon has announced a rare North American solo tour, the Blur guitarist’s first run of concerts on this side of the Atlantic in over a decade.

The two-week, 10-date trek – which also mark Coxon’s first acoustic one-man shows in North America – kicks off September 19th in Toronto and ends at Los Angeles’ Lodge Room on October 1st. Tickets go on sale July 27th at Coxon’s site.

Each gig will feature Coxon and his acoustic guitar mining songs from his eight solo records as well as music from his score for Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World.

Outside of Blur’s brief U.S. reunion trek in 2015, Coxon last performed in the U.S. at the 2009 South by Southwest Festival. Prior to that, Coxon and his backing band toured North America in 2005 in support of his solo album Happiness in Magazines.

Graham Coxon Tour Dates

September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
September 20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
September 21 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
September 23 – Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
September 24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
September 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
September 26 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
September 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
September 30 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
October 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

