Gracie Abrams Celebrates Album Release With ‘I Know It Won’t Work‘ Performance on ’Kimmel’

Singer, whose debut LP Good Riddance arrived Friday, previews her special guest spot of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
Fresh off releasing her debut album, Gracie Abrams appeared on Friday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform the album cut “I Know It Won’t Work.”

Abrams provided a preview of her summer touring plans with the cinematic, black-and-white performance as she guided her band through the track off Good Riddance, which arrived Friday, Feb. 24 following a string of anticipatory singles.

Abrams will spend her summer playing stadiums and serving as special guest on her hero Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour dates. “It feels like the most ridiculous master class known to man,” Abrams told Rolling Stone. “I’m going to learn so much keeping my head down and listening and watching her do what she was put here to do.”

“Gracie’s writing mixes fragility with introspection in a way that I really relate to,” Swift told Rolling Stone. “It makes me feel like maybe she and I started writing songs for the same reason, just to try to make sense of how we feel. My favorite writers are the ones where I never have to wonder why they wrote this particular song, because it just feels inherently obvious that they had to — like a confession or a catharsis. Sometimes it feels like she’s on the edge of tears or laughter while she sings, and we’re all just sitting on the floor in a circle listening to the story unfold.”

