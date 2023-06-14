fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Bon Vivant?

See Gracie Abrams Explore Sullen New Depths in Bon Iver’s ‘Beach Baby’

Singer-songwriter performed the cover during a recent appearance at SiriusXM Hits 1
Gracie Abrams covers Bon Iver
Gracie Abrams visits SiriusXM Studios on May 24, 2023 in New York City. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Gracie Abrams paid tribute to one of her influences recently, playing Bon Iver’s “Beach Baby” during a live appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1. She gently strummed an echoey acoustic guitar, and quietly intoned the lyrics: “Once a time, put a tongue in your ear, on the beach,” she sang, “And you clutched clicking heels.”

Overall, Abrams chose to make the guitar sound more opaque than the vocals, which is the opposite of Bon Iver’s original recording, which appeared as a bonus track on the 10th anniversary edition of their 2009 EP, Blood Bank. (Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has said the song is about “where your ex-girlfriend is sleeping with someone else but you get to dream about the time you used to make out with her on the beach.”)

Trending

While at SiriuxXM, Abrams also performed her own song “I Know It Don’t Work,” which appears on this year’s Good Riddance album. With a guitar accompaniment, she clenched her eyes and focused on the vocals, singing, “Part of me wants you back, but I know it won’t work like that.” It’s a quieter, more somber performance than the full band rendition she performed a few months back on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Abrams spoke to the cathartic power of songwriting in a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year. “I feel really more grateful than I ever have for what songwriting has provided me just as a person outside of music,” she said. “I grew up using it as a tool to process shit but like … to have done it and to finish something … I very much felt like I had kind of done the grieving and really let go of what I needed to.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Disney Dates New 'Star Wars' Movie, Shifts 'Deadpool 3' and Entire Marvel Slate, Delays 'Avatar' Sequels Through 2031

Zoe Saldaña's Super-Rare Snapshot Featuring All 3 of Her Kids Show They’re Already Her Lookalikes

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad