Gracie Abrams Joins Benny Blanco For ‘Unlearn’ on ‘Corden’

Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams performed their song “Unlearn” on The Late Late Show. Appearing from Blanco’s studio, the pair showcased the intimate, emotional song on keyboard and duet-ing vocals.

“Unlearn” appears on Blanco’s new album Friends Keep Secrets 2, which drops March 26. The producer and musician, making his late night debut, spoke to host James Corden about his album, being inspired by Kanye West and his recent team-up with Shake Shack.

“When he was making those seven-song albums, I was there for all of them, with ‘Ye, Kids See Ghosts,” Blanco said of West. “And it was just such a crazy experience, just to be there.”

He added that the length of those albums felt right and he wanted to replicate that vibe. “It’s like, you don’t want to listen to more than seven songs,” Blanco added. “You want to listen to seven songs and then you want to eat my Shake Shack burger. You don’t have the attention span. No one does!”

Blanco’s new album is a follow-up to his 2018 release Friends Keep Secrets. Since then the producer has been behind numerous hits, including Justin Bieber’s “Lonely” and Addison Rae’s “Obsessed.” He also released his Juice WRLD collaboration, “Real Shit,” in memory of the late artist on what would have been the rapper’s 22nd birthday in December.