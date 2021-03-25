 Gracie Abram Joins Benny Blanco For 'Unlearn' on 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Brockhampton Team Up With Danny Brown in New 'Buzzcut' Video
Home Music Music News

Gracie Abrams Joins Benny Blanco For ‘Unlearn’ on ‘Corden’

The producer also talked about working with Kanye West

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams perform on 'The Late Late Show.'

Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams perform on 'The Late Late Show.'

The Late Late Show

Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams performed their song “Unlearn” on The Late Late Show. Appearing from Blanco’s studio, the pair showcased the intimate, emotional song on keyboard and duet-ing vocals.

“Unlearn” appears on Blanco’s new album Friends Keep Secrets 2, which drops March 26. The producer and musician, making his late night debut, spoke to host James Corden about his album, being inspired by Kanye West and his recent team-up with Shake Shack.

“When he was making those seven-song albums, I was there for all of them, with ‘Ye, Kids See Ghosts,” Blanco said of West. “And it was just such a crazy experience, just to be there.”

He added that the length of those albums felt right and he wanted to replicate that vibe. “It’s like, you don’t want to listen to more than seven songs,” Blanco added. “You want to listen to seven songs and then you want to eat my Shake Shack burger. You don’t have the attention span. No one does!”

Blanco’s new album is a follow-up to his 2018 release Friends Keep Secrets. Since then the producer has been behind numerous hits, including Justin Bieber’s “Lonely” and Addison Rae’s “Obsessed.” He also released his Juice WRLD collaboration, “Real Shit,” in memory of the late artist on what would have been the rapper’s 22nd birthday in December.

In This Article: Addison Rae, Benny Blanco, Justin Bieber, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.